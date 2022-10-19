The Daily Hit: October 19, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Oct. 19, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Circle K Owner Doubles Down on Cannabis Bet in Florida

Florida medical marijuana patients might soon have the option to buy their medicine from a gas station next year. Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) said on Wednesday that it struck a deal with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to start selling cannabis via Circle K convenience stores. Read more here.

Tilray Bullish on Alcohol as Cannabis Profits Shrink

As the cannabis sector hangs by threads, one company is riding the ethanol tide in search of higher margins. Tilray Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) said its Breckenridge Distillery will partner with Anheuser-Busch-owned Breckenridge Brewery on a barrel-aged beer and beer-aged whiskey under the banner Buddy Pass. Tilray executives said that they remained bullish on the alcohol sector, as the business segment generated $20.7 million, rising 34% versus the prior year quarter. Read more here.

Leafly Cuts 21% of Staff in Quest to Cut Costs

Leafly (Nasdaq: LFLY), an online cannabis information resource and marketplace, announced Tuesday that it would cut 21% of its workforce as part of new cost-saving measures. Overall, annual cash savings are expected to be $16 million beginning in 2023, primarily due to reduced headcount. Read more here.

Layoffs Mark Next Stage of Cannabis Industry Cutbacks

As of January 2022, cannabis supported 428,000 full-time jobs in America. That equates to more than 107,000 jobs added in 2021, according to the 2022 Jobs Report from Leafly. While that marks the fifth year of industry job growth above 27%, 2022 might break that trend, as cannabis companies have been shifting gears and tightening budgets to boost bottom lines – including cutting staff. Read more here.

Local Modiv Fights Back Against Jersey City Denial

A legal battle is heating up in Jersey City, New Jersey after the applicant Local Modiv was denied a cannabis license. Both Local Modiv and Jersey City filed briefs filed last week in Hudson County Superior Court according to Law 360. In its brief Local Modiv claimed that the CCB (Cannabis Control Board) abused its authority by reviewing Plaintiff’s application for “proof of local support” based on factors that it claimed were completely inapplicable. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Green Organic Dutchman/BZAM

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares popped on the news that it bought privately owned Canadian-based BZAM Holdings (BZAM) in an all-stock deal. BZAM shareholders will end up holding roughly 49.5% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close on Nov. 8, 2022. Read more here.

NewAge Inc. (formerly known as New Age Beverages Corp.)

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against Brent David Willis, the former chief executive officer of NewAge Inc. (formerly known as New Age Beverages Corp.), alleging that Willis engaged in a multiyear fraud by disseminating numerous false and misleading press releases and making false public statements concerning NewAge’s business dealings. Read more here.

AmeriCann Inc.

AmeriCann Inc., a cannabis company that develops state-of-the-art cultivation, product manufacturing, and distribution facilities, reported a significant increase in year-over-year revenue, climbing more than 44% for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022, compared with the prior year. Read more here.