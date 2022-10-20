The Daily Hit: October 20, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Oct. 20, 2022.

ON THE SITE

High Times Owes ExWorks $28.8 Million

High Times Holding Corp. filed an update with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Oct. 19 that it is in default on its loan to ExWorks for $28.8 million. In 2017, High Times Holding Corp. took out a loan to acquire Trans-High Corporation (THC), which was the original corporate name for the magazine. The filing stated, “All of our obligations to ExWorks are currently in default.” Read more here.

The Flowr Corp. Seeks Creditor Protection from Canadian Court

Toronto-based The Flowr Corp., (TSX.V: FLWR) (OTC: FLWPF), announced Thursday that the company and its subsidiaries plan to seek an order for creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). Such a filing is similar to a company in the U.S. seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Read more here.

SPAC Announces Plan to Acquire New Mexico Cannabis Company

BGP Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BGP.U) (OTCQX: BGPPF) (OTCQX: BGPAF), a special purpose acquisition company based in British Columbia, has agreed to acquire Craft 1861 Global Inc. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Read more here.

Leaked Document Hints at Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization in Germany

Germany might be moving closer to legalized adult-use cannabis, according to a leaked report that lays out a proposed framework for such an industry. The document, obtained by RedaktionsNetwerk Deutschland (RND), reportedly includes recommendations from Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on how such an industry should be structured. Read more here.

CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF), a producer of functional wellness and CBD beverages, entered into a Settlement Agreement with Joseph E. Meehan, the former chief executive officer of the Company, and Redcliffe Gardens Capital Limited, a consulting corporation controlled by Meehan. Meehan resigned his role as chairman of the board, effective immediately, as part of the agreement. Read more here.

CannTrust Holdings Inc.

CannTrust Holdings Inc., a minority investor in Phoena Holdings Inc. (formerly CannTrust Equity Inc.), made a Division I Proposal pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). Subject to satisfying certain conditions, CannTrust intends to address its remaining liabilities, dispose of its residual assets, distribute its shares in Phoena, and dissolve in advance of Nov. 30, 2022, or as soon as practicable after that date. Read more here.