   

Bureau

The Daily Hit: October 24, 2022

StaffOctober 24, 20224min2480

Related Articles

Business

Consumers Paying a Lot More for Weed in Illinois

BusinessPsychedelics

Doctors Look to Psychedelics to Address Concussion Crisis

BusinessPsychedelics

Yale University To Study DMT For Depression

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Oct. 24, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Consumers Paying a Lot More for Weed in Illinois

Retail marijuana prices in Illinois have been among the highest in the nation because of a relatively limited number of stores since recreational weed became legal nearly three years ago. But retail weed prices are down 15% so far this year, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic writes in a note to clients. Read more here.

Flora Growth Buys German Franchise Global Health

Flora Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: FLGC) announced it is buying German-based medical cannabis company Franchise Global Health Inc. (TSXV: FGH) for an undisclosed amount. However, Flora Growth did note in a statement that FGH’s German reportable segment achieved revenues of C$30.1 million, gross profit of C$2.1 million, and net income of C$0.4 million in the first half of 2022. Read more here.

Canadian Cannabis Company on Brink of Bankruptcy as Debt Comes Due

Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) is looking for ways to stay open as unpaid taxes and a looming debt bill worth more than $10 million comes due. Radient said that is pursuing avenues to raise sufficient working capital to allow the company to operate as a going concern, “but cannot assure it will be able to do so.” Read more here.

Both Dakotas Consider Recreational Cannabis Next Month

South Dakota and North Dakota both will ask voters whether to lift state prohibitions on adult-use marijuana in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Read more about what each of those measures include here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Ascend Wellness Holdings

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multistate, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of its Scranton, Pennsylvania, dispensary for medical patients only. Read more here.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company, has agreed to settle and resolve a shareholder class action lawsuit for total consideration of between $4 million and $4.25 million. The suit filed against Neptune and certain of its current and former officers and directors, captioned Gong v. Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. (Case No. 2:21-cv-01386-ENV-ARL), relates to allegations that, among other things, the company made misrepresentations of material information. Read more here.


Post Views:
248

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

Bureau

previousConsumers Paying a Lot More for Weed in Illinois

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 42 mins

Aeon Botanika Sued For Not Paying Back Million Dollar Loan

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

The Daily Hit: October 24, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 8 hours

You’re Paying a Lot More for Weed in Illinois

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.