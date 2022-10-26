The Daily Hit: October 26, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Oct. 26, 2022.

ON THE SITE

South Dakota Moves to Restrict Medical Marijuana Program Further

A South Dakota state legislative panel this week gave initial approval to a bill that would restrict the MMJ program by making it harder to add qualifying conditions and by writing a handful of medical ailments directly into state law. If the bill succeeds, it may be the first time in the history of the U.S. marijuana industry that a state moved to restrict its MMJ program instead of broadening it. Read more here.

Verano Sued on Busted Acquisition

Verano Holdings’ (OTC: VRNOF) breakup with Goodness Growth looks like it’s going to be messy and expensive. Chicago-based marijuana company Verano called off its planned $413 million purchase of Goodness Growth on Oct. 13, citing unspecified breaches of “covenants and representations.” Goodness says Verano tried to back out of their deal without justification. Read more here.

Stifel Downgrades Canopy to a Sell

Stifel analyst Andrew Carter has downgraded Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) to a Sell rating following the company’s announcement to create Canopy USA. Stifel has a price target of C$2.90, roughly US$2.14. The stock was lately selling at $3.00. Carter noted: “Overall, we take a negative view noting the deal does not alleviate Canopy’s risks which are enhanced given Acreage’s financial position.” Read more here.

Turning Point Vape Sales Plunge as Zig-Zag Lights Up

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced financial results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022, as sales fell by 1.9% to $107.8 million. However, it beat the Yahoo Finance average analyst estimate of $106 million in sales. Turning Point also reported that its net income decreased by 14.3% to $11.5 million. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Harmony Foundation

Workers at Harmony Foundation, and its Harmony Dispensary in Secaucus, New Jersey, voted to unionize as members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360. Recently, Harmony announced its intention to expand into the adult-use marijuana market and to open locations in Hoboken and Jersey City, as well as a new cultivation site in Lafayette. Read more here.

DreamField Brands

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed. The lawsuit was filed on Oct. 20 against DreamFields Brands Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. Read more here.