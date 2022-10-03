The Daily Hit: October 3, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for October 3, 2022.

ON THE SITE

SEC Charges Eight In Cannabis Stock Promotion Scheme

Elegance Brands, Emerald Health Pharmaceutical, and High Times are accused of a stock promotion scheme – The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on September 30 that it had charged eight in a stock promotion scheme that included Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals and High Times Holdings. The SEC says investors purchased $80 million of securities following the promotions. The individuals received payments based on the number of securities sold. Read more here.

Cannabis Banking Bill Passage After Election Season ‘Likely,” Analyst Says

The cannabis industry may not have to remain in regulatory limbo for much longer, but it may take some last-minute horse-trading between aisles, according to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic. After a Sept. 26 trip to D.C. to meet with lawmakers, the Cantor analyst believes that Congressional leaders are poised to pass banking legislation for the cannabis industry in the lame-duck session. Read more here.

Michigan Wants Marijuana Moratorium

Michigan’s largest marijuana operations are plotting an offensive to stop competitors from entering the market in an attempt to buoy falling weed prices in the state. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state’s largest recreational and medical cannabis growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving new grower licenses, according to draft legislation obtained by Crain’s. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Akerna Corp.

Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software company and developer of comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engines for the global cannabis industry, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 400,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 100,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $10.00 stated value of each share. Read more here.

Akanda Corp.

International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that the company has received a written notification on September 27, 2022, from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, notifying the company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the company’s common shares, no par value, was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Read more here.

New Leaf Ventures Inc., High Profile Holdings Corp.

New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVD), announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire High Profile Holdings Corp., a retail-focused private British Columbia cannabis company. Read more here.

Nabis, StateHouse Holdings

Nabis, a licensed cannabis wholesale platform, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with California’s StateHouse Holdings. The agreement, which involves StateHouse winding down its distribution arm while pivoting its logistics to Nabis’ technology-centered platform, is an example of the industry’s latest consolidation trend, where self-distributed brands are outsourcing to simplify their business structures, increase efficiencies and prepare for scaling ahead. Read more here.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., Como Health LLC

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF), is announced that it is commencing operations in the state of Missouri after Como Health LLC, doing business as 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, recently received an approval to operate from the Missouri Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. Initial production on vape products, concentrates, and pre-rolls has already commenced in the state. Read more here.

Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that it is working with Premier Consulting as its regulatory partner to assist with the preparation of a pre-investigational new drug (IND) package and meeting request with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a novel topical formulation of ketamine, designated as SPC-26, for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Read more here.

Tryp Therapeutics, Inc.

Tryp Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, today announced that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published their international patent application (PCT/IB2022/052347) covering the intravenous administration of psilocybin and psilocin. The PCT application, titled “Improved Methods For The Use of Psychedelics” expands and strengthens the IP related to the Company’s development of TRP-8803, an IV formulation of psilocin, which will be administered in conjunction with psychotherapy. Read more here.