The Daily Hit: October 5, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for October 5, 2022.

ON THE SITE

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Hopes To Score In His International Hemp Venture

One World Products (OTCQB: OWPC), a fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia — owned by former Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas — is one step closer to commercialization. The news comes as OWP recently found $10 million in financing to help scale industrial hemp operations and work its way into the capital markets by 2023. Thomas has previously said that he wants the auto industry to trade plastic for hemp. Read more here.

DEA Licensed BRC Raises $20 Million

An active Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) pharmaceutical cannabis license holder, Biopharmaceutical Research Company completed a $20 million Series A fundraise. BRC said the raise will help it aggressively scale its operations and increase its product offering, conduct sponsored research, and execute its go-to-market strategy. Read more here.

Nevada Cannabis Sales Drop For Fiscal 2022

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) and the Nevada Department of Taxation (DoT) released figures showing more than $965 million in taxable sales reported by Nevada’s legal cannabis industry over a 12-month period. Read more here.

Croptober Not Feeling So Celebratory

National cannabis wholesale prices continued their multi-month plunge at the end of September, likely not a good sign for outdoor marijuana farmers heading into harvest season known in the industry as ‘Croptober’. According to Cannabis Benchmarks, for the week that ended Sept. 30, the company’s spot index decreased 2.2% down to $966 per pound of cannabis flower, down from over $1,050 per pound two months ago. Read more here.

The Marriage Of Herbal Nutriceuticals and Psychedelics

Nutraceuticals have been getting a bad health and wellness rap for years. Most of the chatter is about them not being “real”; doctors ignore them in part because they have not gone through any FDA-approved clinical trials—even as their patients rave about the health benefits they get from taking them. Now there’s a movement to team up nutraceuticals with psychedelics and apply the science developed around psychedelics to advance nutraceuticals as more credible health and wellness products. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Tryke Companies

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), an international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Tryke Companies (dba as Reef Dispensaries), a privately held vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator. With the close of the transaction, Curaleaf’s national footprint has reached 29 cultivation sites and 144 dispensaries nationwide. Read more here.

atai Life Sciences N.V.

atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI), which is developing VLS-01, a form of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD), announced today the dosing of the first subject in their Phase 1 SAD trial of VLS-01. Read more here.

Zylorion Health Inc.

Zylorion Health Inc., a precision mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused company, today announced the filing of a composition of matter patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the company’s novel second-generation lead psychedelic compound. Read more here.