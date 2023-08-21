The Hamptons Cannabis Expo 2023

Each summer Gary Bierfriend, President of CanXpo hosts The Hamptons Cannabis Expo where he brings together capital and cannabis. The weather couldn’t have been better for this years’s event. The emphasis on the event seems to be shifting away from the panels and more towards exhibitors as New York continues to expand its legal cannabis program. Many vendors and brands hailed from the Long Island area and the Shinnecock nation, whose tribal lands are in the Hamptons set the tone by opening the event with a land acknowledgment.

The hottest topic of the day was the recent court ruling regarding the OCM and its social justice licenses.