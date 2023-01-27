   

The Road to New York's Potentially Massive Cannabis Market

Jenel Stelton-HoltmeierJanuary 27, 20233min1110

A special look at New York's adult-use cannabis rollout.

The New York state cannabis market is projected to be one of the biggest in the world, with some industry estimates forecasting sales to surpass $2 billion within just a few years. But the state’s recreational industry is just starting to get off the ground, with multiple players eyeing how to break in and make money.

The city’s first state-sanctioned adult-use dispensary opened in December, and its second – but first social-equity licensed store – just opened this week. Meanwhile, smoke shops are popping up on seemingly every corner, and medical marijuana dispensaries are holding on to prime real estate as both await what they hope will be their turn in the licensing process.

This month, Green Market Report joined forces with our sister publication Crain’s New York to take a closer look at the rollout:

We also asked some of the various stakeholders to share their thoughts on where the rollout is – and where they think it should go. Contributors include:

This package really is just a snapshot of an evolving market and industry – one that we’ll be keeping a close eye on in the weeks and months to come.

Thanks to Telisha Bryan, managing editor of Crain’s New York, and her team for helping us create this package for you, and to Buck Ennis for capturing the industry in pictures.

Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier

