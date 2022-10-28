The Standouts of Luxury Meets Cannabis

This year, the trend in luxury cannabis is botanicals.

The word, the images – it was all about the botanicals at the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference, or LMCC, which was held last week in New York City.

This unique event combines the world of beauty with cannabis products. It brings in some of the top people in the beauty business within the city and introduces them to some of the premium cannabis brands.

Wellness is still a buzzword, but it doesn’t have the panache of botanicals. The lush images of greenery are more enticing than the clinical coldness of wellness. The artwork that some of these brands are using is pretty impressive as well and evokes those images of vintage botanical prints. Lots of color and detail makes these packages pop.

Here are some of the standouts from the LMCC floor:

Plantwise

Plantwise is a new modern wellness brand that introduced one of the most unique products: a line of botanical nutraceutical supplements and nootropics comprised of premium organic and regenerative ingredients. Its capsules, each designed for a specific wellness goal, are half oil and half powder.

On example, the Mind Spark capsules contained organic hemp phytocannabinoids, ashwagandha root, organic coffee beans, and more. Plantwise is available anywhere in the U.S. via e-commerce on its website, as well as at Neighborhood Goods stores in Texas and New York.

Operating from core values of efficacy, transparency and scientific rigor, Plantwise announced it will open a $2 million Series A raise to investors for growth capital and new product development.

The company also plans to announce a new distribution partnership with Palko Services, which will take Plantwise into hundreds of natural food and health stores across the United States.

Drew Martin

Like many others, this California brand is hoping to get on the shelves in the Northeast to offset the West Coast cannabis market struggles. Drew Martin is an herbalist, award-winning mixologist, and wanderer. He spent a year formulating a new kind of pre-roll. Blending cannabis with worldly botanicals, Martin curated complex aromas and flavors to evoke the good times he spent connecting with friends across the globe, from São Paulo to Seoul.

Stone Road

Stone Road was one of the first companies to lean into the botanical look. Even the company’s website has an animated plant growing under the logo. The fully recyclable packaging features lovely flowers with prerolls in glass tubes and cork tops.

The packaging is really just an extension of the brand’s ethos. It is a family-run biodynamic farm on the top of a hill in Nevada City, CA. “All of our water is straight from an artesian well, 460-feet-deep, at the ideal 6.4ph, which allows us to water straight from the earth. We utilize living soil to create mini ecosystems in each bed where our ladies live. The soil is an amalgamation of living organisms that creates natural pest barriers and encourages healthy plant growth.”

Cloud 11

When LMCC says “luxury,” they mean it. And that goes for Cloud 11 infused edibles. At $90 for 11 chocolates in a unique multisided tin, these edibles are an experience.

Cloud 11 founder Nicholas Pritzker wanted two levels of microdosed chocolates but made each chocolate a bit larger than normal infused chocolates so that the consumer can savor the treat. One chocolate feels like eating a full-size dessert. The flavors are equally exotic using combinations like strawberry pink peppercorn and black sesame yuzu. Sorry, the kumquat creamsickle is sold out. The company is based in California but definitely sees the East Coast as a great market for these special wares.

oHHo

Ohho is a CBD product company that has captured the botanical look for all of its packaging. London-based designer Emma Smith created dreamy artwork inspired by lush plants, daylight and darkness.

The chocolate wrapper channels the depth of nightfall with rich monochromatic blooms. The oils come in a small cardboard tube that feels like the image comes from a vintage travel poster. The company has partnered with other high-end brands like Soul Cycle and Salt House Mercantile in Sag Harbor, New York.

Sass

Sass is an up-and-coming Brooklyn-based chocolatier that is creating a line of hand-painted infused chocolates using hemp-derived THC. It is female and LGBTQ-led, with a team that is made up of people with cannabis and culinary backgrounds and is all about inclusivity.

SASS sources the finest ingredients for its confections and strives to bring its customers an all-around sensory experience through its handcrafted and hand-painted intricacies. The company also gets adventurous with its flavors like the blood orange-infused bonbons flavored with Campari, Martini & Rossi sweet red vermouth, and Bombay Sapphire gin with notes of blood orange or the rose cardamom bar infused with coffee and sprinkled with dry rose.