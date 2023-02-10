The Weekly Stash: February 10, 2023

The Weekly Stash is a recap of the week’s top business headlines in the cannabis industry for the week ending February 10, 2023.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) reported slumping revenues on Thursday and signaled a new cost-savings era that includes cutbacks on cultivation and 800 layoffs. Revenue fell by 28% to $101 million in the quarter. Canopy ‘s historical cash burn has swelled its net losses 131% over the year to $266.7 million. Cash and short-term investments fell by a whopping $583 million to $789 million at the end of December from $1,372 million at the end of March 2022.

The acquisition of New York medical cannabis operator Etain by Riv Capital is entering another messy chapter. Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG), owner of the hydroponic company Hawthorne, has filed a lawsuit against Jason Wild and TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) claiming they ruined its $175 million investment. Hawthorne is complaining that Wild fought Riv Capital’s plans to buy Etain asking the board to call off the deal and threatening to attain a hemp license in the state in a move to kill the deal. Wild’s position is that Riv Capital overpaid for the property.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) finalized its purchase of Canadian dispensary chain Superette out of bankruptcy, with plans to support the brand and its stores.SNDL will license some of Superette’s IP to Spirit Leaf Ontario for their retail locations, the company said.

In state news,

Over the first three-day weekend of legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri, medical and adult-use retail sales combined to hit $12.6 million in sales, the state announced. Many shops reported long lines this past Friday. According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services’ Cannabis Division Regulation, the industry sold $8.5 million in recreational cannabis and another $4.1 million in medical marijuana for Feb.3-5, for a grand total of $12,689,965.

In a break from a national trend, a federal judge in Washington state upheld the state’s residency requirement for cannabis business ownership and ruled that the U.S. Constitution’s dormant commerce clause doesn’t apply because marijuana is still federally illegal. U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle sided with the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board and tossed a lawsuit filed in 2020 by marijuana investor Todd Brinkmeyer, who had asked the court to rule that Washington’s residency requirement is unconstitutional.

The start date for Maryland’s upcoming adult-use cannabis market could be as soon as July 1, under the terms of a new legislative bill introduced this week by state lawmakers.

New York has said it will begin cracking down on illegal operators while the state’s Office of Cannabis Management recommended that medical licenses be expanded. The OCM also suggested that medical patients no longer have to register.

