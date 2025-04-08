Tilray Brands stock tumbles as third-quarter loss tops $700M

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results Tuesday showing reduced cannabis sales and lowered forecasts, triggering a swift investor reaction.

Shares were down 6.56% to $0.54 in morning trading as investors responded to both the significant losses and downward revisions to future revenue projections.

Cannabis sales declined during the period, though the company said it was focusing on strengthening its balance sheet over pure revenue growth. The company generated $185.8 million, or $193 million in constant currency terms, in net revenue for the third quarter, which ended Feb. 28. It also noted that new initiatives and SKU rationalization reduced potential revenue by $13 million.

However, Tilray posted a net loss of $793.5 million for the quarter, which weighed on its stock performance.

“In the third quarter, we prioritized sales quality and revenue, protected margins, reduced debt, and improved our capital structure,” CEO Irwin D. Simon said in a statement. “With a strong balance sheet and a clear vision for the future, Tilray is well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

The company pointed to several positive developments across its business segments. Tilray increased gross margins by 800 basis points and delivered its “highest cannabis gross margins in almost two years,” Simon said. The division reportedly maintained its leadership position in Canada by sales performance while generating strong sales growth in Germany.

On the beverage front, Tilray expanded U.S. distribution of its hemp-derived THC drinks across 10 states, continuing its push into the American market through non-cannabis channels. The company also increased its “Project 420” cost savings plan to $33 million, suggesting more aggressive efficiency measures than previously announced.

Tilray recently reported slashing $58 million in convertible notes and total debt reduction of $71 million. The company noted it had $248 million available in cash and marketable securities, with Simon emphasizing that “as of today our net debt is now less than 1x EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis.”

The company reported total liabilities of $701 million as of Feb. 28.

The quarterly results come amid uncertain economic conditions, including recently announced international tariffs that have sent markets into a memecoin-like frenzy. In order to leverage technology to address the market, the company said it plans to accept cryptocurrency across its online platforms.

Tilray conducted an analysis of potential impacts and concluded the tariffs should not affect sales, saying its American beverage brands are manufactured and distributed solely within the U.S. market, while Canadian cannabis and European operations remain similarly isolated from cross-border tariff concerns.

The company’s Manitoba Harvest wellness business is currently exempt from the new tariffs, according to the release.

Simon struck a tone of disciplined growth in his comments, stating, “We will not seek sales growth merely for the sake of sales if it does not add to the bottom line and benefit our shareholders.”