Trulieve beats on revenue, claims $113M in 280E tax refunds

Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced its fourth quarter and the full-year results ending Dec. 31, 2023, showing lower revenues and higher annual losses as it manages its financials via strategic tax filings.

Stemming from plans the firm announced last year, Trulieve filed amended federal tax returns for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021, claiming refunds totaling $143 million. The firm also said it recently filed corresponding state tax returns, seeking an additional $31 million in refunds.

The approach yielded results in the fourth quarter, with Trulieve receiving $62 million in refunds, contributing to a total of $113 million in refunds received to date. However, the company also faced a minor setback with a $1.2 million refund claim rejection.

The 280E strategy

Trulieve’s tax strategy revolves around the section 280E tax provision, with an undisclosed legal basis that CEO Kim Rivers said could be revealed “if and when we actually get to a court filing.”

“Given the uncertain position of the claims as I sit today – and we do view that as trade secret and in large part specific to our position and our organization – we are not going to be sharing that information publicly given the fact that it is in or could be in a litigation posture,” Rivers told investors on a call Thursday.

In January, the company received an additional $50.3 million in refunds related to this position, which will notably raise the unrecognized tax benefits.

However, the aggressive stance on tax refunds does not come without its risks.

In filings, Trulieve acknowledged the likelihood of more scrutiny from the Internal Revenue Service, particularly as the agency may target cannabis-related businesses more frequently for audits. The company’s recent filings for refund claims, especially for several of its subsidiaries, could further elevate that risk, it said.

The firm also said that it is aware that any resulting audit could lead to additional tax liabilities, including interest and penalties, as well as increased legal and accounting expenses.

“While (the) challenge is ongoing, taxes are swept into an uncertain tax position,” the company wrote in an earnings call presentation.

“Trulieve continues to make tax payments as a customary U.S. taxpayer without tax payments associated with 280E of the tax code until final resolution is reached.”

Regulatory filings show the company has $180.4 million marked as “uncertain tax position liabilities,” with $152.1 million “related to the challenge of the applicability of 280E to Trulieve.”

Financial results

The company posted a 4% quarterly drop in revenue, down $89 million to $287 million for the period. That beat Yahoo analysts’ average expectations by $19 million, or roughly 7%. The firm saw $298 million in the same period last year, with the majority of sales still deriving from its retail operations.

The company also reported a net loss of $33 million for the quarter, a 57% improvement versus last year’s $77 million loss in the same quarter. When adjusted for specific financial items, the adjusted net loss was reported at $23 million.

“Last year we successfully executed on our plan to bolster our business resilience with a focus on cash generation and preservation while making investments to support future growth,” said CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement.

“Fourth quarter momentum was underpinned by improved consumer trends. We entered 2024 in a position of significant strength just as the outlook for industry growth and reform brightened. With strong cash generation and a clearly defined strategy, Trulieve is best positioned for the coming wave of meaningful growth catalysts.”

For the full year, Trulieve’s revenue came out to $1.13 billion, down 7% from the previous year’s $1.22 billion. Net loss for the full year clocked in at $527 million, up 114% from 2022’s $246 million net loss. After certain adjustments, the adjusted net loss came out to $70 million, up 139% from the previous year.

Operational cash flow was $131 million for the quarter and a free cash flow of $122 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $201.4 million as of Dec, 31, 2023, an increase of $178.7 million, compared to $23.1 million in net cash the year before.

“The improvement is due to the execution of the Company’s inventory wind-down strategy,” it said in filings. It also cited the impacts of income tax accruals, lower sales and marketing, as well as general & administrative expenses.

In terms of its debt strategy, Trulieve redeemed $130 million of senior secured notes and secured a $25 million mortgage financing deal. Looking ahead, the firm expects 2024 cash flow from operations of at least $225 million.

Trulieve also reported on its operations, including the opening of 17 new dispensaries throughout the year, increasing its total to 192 locations nationwide. The company exited the California and Massachusetts markets as well.

There has also been momentum in the company’s quest to place recreational legalization on the Florida ballot this election season, led by Smart & Safe Florida. Trulieve has been the campaign’s principal funder, pouring tens of millions of dollars into the effort.

The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to approve the ballot placement, though the state’s attorney general has ardently pushed back.

“The posture of that court definitely leaned positive,” Rivers told investors at the time.