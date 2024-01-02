   

Trulieve Closes $25 Million Financing Deal

John SchroyerJanuary 2, 20241min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Tryp Therapeutics Lowers Losses in 2023; Sees New Era Post-Sale

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

PharmAla Biotech Reports Progress In Its Earnings

Business

New York’s Legal Marijuana Sales Hit $150 Million in First Year

The company put up a Florida cultivation site as collateral.

Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced last week that it secured a new commercial loan of $25 million at 8.31% interest for five years. Funds from the deal will be used to help the company pay for ongoing operations.

The company put up one of its Florida cannabis cultivation sites as collateral for the loan from two different lenders, with First Federal Bank acting as lead agent in the deal.

“This loan provides Trulieve greater flexibility and bolsters our cash position as we focus on preparing for growth catalysts,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement.

John Medina, CEO of First Federal Bank, added that the cannabis industry in Florida is “an important and complex sector with a significant presence.”

The $25 million loan is almost the same amount of Trulieve’s net loss in the third quarter this year, according to its latest financial filings.

At the end of September, Trulieve still had approximately $192 million in the bank against $1.3 billion in total liabilities, the company reported.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTryp Therapeutics Lowers Losses in 2023; Sees New Era Post-Sale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.