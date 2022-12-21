   

Agrify

Trulieve Extends 2023 Cash Runway with $71.5 Million in Financing

Adam JacksonDecember 21, 20222min1570

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: December 21, 2022

BusinessLegal

Housing Works Gets First Legal Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in New York

Business

SNDL Bets on Nova for the Long Run, Revises Accord

The Florida-based medical cannabis company landed a 7.53% rate on the loan.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) on Wednesday closed on a financing deal that will provide the company additional funds to the tune of $71.5 million.

The commercial loan is secured by a cultivation and manufacturing site in Florida, and the company said it will pay interest at a fixed rate of 7.53% for the duration of the five-year loan – a solid rate for the cannabis industry.

“We are pleased to announce this nondilutive financing at industry leading terms, particularly given the current macroeconomic backdrop,” CEO Kim Rivers said. “This loan provides Trulieve greater flexibility as we focus on improving cash flow in 2023.”

Valley National Bank served as lead agent for the three bank lenders involved in the deal. The company intends to use the net loan proceeds for general corporate purposes.

“We’re proud to partner with Trulieve, one of the leading providers in the medical and recreational cannabis industry,” said John Meyer, senior VP of commercial lending at Valley Bank. “We believe our relationship-based banking model was a differentiator in structuring this commercial loan with Trulieve ,and we’re excited to support them as they continue to grow and expand into new markets.”

Post Views: 157

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousHousing Works Gets First Legal Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in New York

nextThe Daily Hit: December 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 16 mins

The Daily Hit: December 21, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 58 mins

Trulieve Extends 2023 Cash Runway with $71.5 Million in Financing

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

RT : I can’t really express how thankful I am to be a part of This is me chatting with and at t…

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.