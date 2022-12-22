   

Agrify

Trulieve Settles Worker Death Investigation With OSHA

John SchroyerDecember 22, 20223min840

Related Articles

Business

D.C. Council Approves Massive Medical Marijuana Program Expansion

BusinessSpotlight

Petalfast Brings The Team

Business

Dispensary Gift Cards, Discounts Might Not Pay Off This Holiday Season

The deal stems from investigations after a worker's death in Massachusetts.

Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Thursday that it’s reached a deal with the federal government that will ramp up worker protections at its manufacturing facilities nationwide.

The agreement, struck with the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), emerged following the death almost a year ago of employee Lorna McMurrey at a Trulieve manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. That event sparked an investigation by OSHA and resulted in three federal citations for workplace safety violations.

McMurrey apparently died after suffering a reaction to “ground cannabis dust,” according to an official OSHA report.

According to the Thursday news release, the new agreement requires Trulieve to:

  • Finish a review by May 2023 as to whether “ground cannabis dust” should be categorized as a “hazardous chemical” for worker safety purposes.
  • Implement a new safety and training program for workers.
  • Hire new safety coordination staff.
  • Make workers aware of employment transfer options.
  • Look into more options for limiting worker exposure to cannabis grinding and dust.
  • Increase the number of employees with first aid training.

An initial fine of $35,219 levied against Trulieve by OSHA also has been reduced to $14,502.

The deal also removes two of the three “serious” violations that OSHA previously cited the company for, and the one remaining citation was reduced in severity, according to the release.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said she was “pleased” by the deal with OSHA, aadding, “We are determined to continually ask questions and seek answers to make our workplace the safest and healthiest it can possibly be.”

The OSHA settlement doesn’t mean the McMurrey chapter in Trulieve’s history is yet closed.

Massachusetts attorney Joseph Franco, who represents McMurrey’s family, declined to comment on the OSHA settlement, but told Green Market Report that the family has not yet ruled out legal action against Trulieve.

“We’re still reviewing everything at this time,” Franco said.

Spokespeople for the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, which also told reporters previously it was investigating Trulieve over alleged workplace safety issues, could not be reached immediately for comment Thursday. It’s unclear if that investigation is ongoing, but it reportedly began in 2021 and was live as of October.

Post Views: 84

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousD.C. Council Approves Massive Medical Marijuana Program Expansion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 36 mins

Trulieve Settles Worker Death Investigation With OSHA

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

D.C. Council Approves Massive Medical Marijuana Program Expansion

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Petalfast Brings The Team

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.