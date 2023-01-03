Tryp Partners With Hospital For Psilocybin Study For IBS

Tryp Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE:TRYP) (OTCQB:TRYPF) signed a letter of intent with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to fund and conduct a Phase 2a clinical trial investigating the effects of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in the treatment of patients aged 21+ suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). According to Tryp, IBS is a common, chronic, and often debilitating condition with an estimated prevalence in the general population ranging from 4-5%. Industry research has demonstrated that a large percentage of IBS patients and gastroenterologists are dissatisfied with current treatments indicating an opportunity for a new approach.

Dr. Erin Mauney, the pediatric gastroenterology fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital leading the proposed study, said “There is tremendous potential for the treatment of debilitating IBS and other disorders of gut-brain interaction by utilizing the combined administration of psilocybin and psychotherapy. Our clinical study will examine how psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy may alter important brain networks involved in chronic pain and gastrointestinal-specific anxiety in IBS to bolster the neural flexibility in these patients and thereby reduce visceral hypersensitivity.”

Tryp has already demonstrated an interest in solving digestion and eating problems with psilocybin. The company has an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Binge Eating Disorder at the University of Florida and an upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial with the University of Michigan for the treatment of fibromyalgia, both of which are utilizing TRP-8802 (synthetic, oral psilocybin) to demonstrate efficacy in these indications. The market for IBS treatments is estimated to grow to $4.7 billion by 2030.

Jim Gilligan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Tryp Therapeutics, commented, “MGH is an ideal partner for Tryp to expand on its strategy of utilizing TRP-8802 (oral psilocybin) to explore the clinical potential of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in new indications. With positive results in this study, Tryp would look to continue clinical development in IBS with TRP-8803, our proprietary formulation of IV-infused psilocin, that alleviates numerous shortcomings of oral psilocybin including: significantly reducing the time to onset of the psychedelic state, controlling the depth and duration of the psychedelic experience, and reducing the overall duration of the intervention to a commercially feasible timeframe. Our ultimate goal is providing even more favorable outcomes and relief to the millions of patients currently suffering from IBS and its associated disorders. With this agreement in place, we will be in a position to submit the relevant IND.”