   

Turning Point Brands profits climb despite Zig-Zag sales dip

Adam JacksonFebruary 28, 20244min00

Rolling paper sales fell, while Stoker’s numbers rose.

Smoking accessories maker Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) reported a mixed bag of financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2023, though the firm managed to turn a profit and keep its piggy bank in check.

The figures showed a slump in total consolidated net sales by 6.1% to $97.1 million for the quarter, while the annual sales saw a marginal decline of 2.3% to $405.4 million versus the previous year.

Despite the drop in sales, the company saw an uptick in gross profit for the quarter, up 1.9% to $50.5 million, and a significant rise in net income to $10.1 million, reversing a loss in the same quarter the previous year.

For the year, Turning Point Brands recorded a substantial rise in net income, up 230.4% to $38.5 million. The improvement came even as the company faced sales challenges, particularly in its Zig-Zag rolling paper segment, which saw a decrease in net sales both quarterly and annually, partly due to discontinuing unprofitable products.

Conversely, the Stoker’s products segment showed a positive trend, with an 18.6% increase in quarterly net sales and a 10.5% rise for the year, thanks to growing demand for its moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf tobacco products.

President and CEO Graham Purdy noted that the company has managed to save up a considerable amount of cash which will help it pay off debts.

“Our fourth quarter results were at the high-end of our expectations,” Purdy said in a statement. “The Zig-Zag segment was stable from the previous year excluding the impact of a discontinued product line and is well positioned to return to growth in 2024.”

Looking forward, Turning Point Brands anticipates an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $95 million to $100 million for 2024, not counting any earnings from its vape distribution subsidiary, Creative Distribution Solutions.

The vape distributor, representing 15% of total net sales, continued its downturn, with net sales diving by 43.7% to $14.1 million for the quarter. Despite the sharp decline, the segment managed to contribute over $2 million of EBITDA in the full-year earnings, the company said. Gross profit for the division stood at $3.1 million for the quarter, with a gross margin of 22.4%.

Earnings per share improved from a loss to a $0.53 cents, and the adjusted EPS increased to $0.79 cents from $0.69 cents.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

