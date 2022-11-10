Tyson 2.0 Creates Parent Company with Ric Flair

TYSON 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis brand, and Ric Flair Drip, world-renowned pro-wrestler Ric Flair’s cannabis line, announced that they are joining forces under a new parent company, Carma Holdings LLC. Additionally, TYSON 2.0’s board of directors will transition to Carma, with the announcement of the addition of attorney Alex Spiro.

Co-founded and led by Mike Tyson, chief brand officer, Chad Bronstein, chairman and president, and Adam Wilks, chief executive officer, TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip have generated $50 million in revenue since launching one year ago and are forecasted to reach $160 million in revenue in 2023. Through a vast network of industry partners, including Columbia Care Inc., Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNOF) and HEXO Corp. (Nasdaq: HEXO), TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip products are now available at more than 1,000 retailers across 40 states and select provinces in Canada.

“Focused on providing high-quality cannabis and creating icon-inspired products that evoke deep consumer connection and deliver elevated experiences, Carma embodies the next generation of celebrity-driven brands committed to providing consumers with safe and effective products that appeal to a wide spectrum of tastes and consumption preferences,” Bronstein said. “By centralizing our branding, marketing and distribution efforts, TYSON 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, and the other game-changing brands in development, we will be able to scale faster to meet global consumer demand.”

In March 2022, Tyson 2.0 released the controversial “Mike Bites,” a cannabis-infused, ear-shaped edible with a bite mark – a nod to one of Tyson’s most iconic boxing matches with Evander Holyfield. The company said the demand for Mike Bites was so strong, it led it to launch new product categories this past October to include three hemp-derived verticals: Delta-8, Delta-9, and CBD offered through an online global marketplace.

“Carma Holdings is a testament to our hard work and dedication to developing brands like TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip that resonate with our fans,” Tyson said. “Carma has changed the celebrity cannabis space forever, and I look forward to collaborating with our growing team of partners so that more people can experience the healing benefits of plant medicine.”