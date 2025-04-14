   

U.S. Cannabis Roundtable ‘optimistic’ that rescheduling still on the table

Avatar photoJohn SchroyerApril 14, 20255min00

Related Articles

Business

Michigan’s marijuana price collapse slows as sales rebound

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

MindBio Therapeutics nabs $170,000 private placement, $1.76M debt settlement

Business

Israel slaps high tariffs on Canadian cannabis

The question, according to the council, is when will the president put cannabis in the political spotlight.

At least one of the major national marijuana trade organizations says it’s still hopeful that federal cannabis rescheduling will be completed under the new administration of President Donald Trump, but a spokesman said the timeline is completely up in the air for now, given the breadth of other political priorities the president has at the moment.

Despite the news this week that the Drug Enforcement Administration has no plans at the moment to proceed with the rescheduling that began under President Joe Biden, David Culver, senior vice president of public affairs for the U.S. Cannabis Roundtable, said the organization has been in talks with the White House and has been told that marijuana reform is still part of the president’s agenda.

The DEA, Culver said, “kicked the can down the road” this past week with rescheduling, but he added that was “expected.” He said the news is just a delay, rather than a death sentence for the rescheduling process as some industry members have worried.

“While the ball remains in the DEA’s court, I think that they’re going to need to get direction from the president in order for rescheduling to occur. And I’m still optimistic about the president acting on cannabis perform. He was very clear in October of last year about what he would like to do in the space, and we were told very clearly at the beginning of this year that we’re going to have to wait our turn,” Culver said, referring to a campaign pledge Trump made to support moving marijuana to Schedule III from Schedule I and to support the SAFE Banking Act.

“The big question is, when is this going to occur?” Culver said. “There’s a lot of hand wringing in the industry right now… I’m spending a lot of my time just talking to people on the phone that are key leaders in this space, trying to make sure that they’re remaining positive and optimistic because the businesses are struggling.”

Culver also said he’s not too worried about visceral anticannabis positions taken in the past by several Trump appointees, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and DEA chief Terrance Cole. He noted that Trump doesn’t tolerate disobedience in the ranks when it comes to his agenda, which means the industry just has to wait for the president to pick his time to put cannabis in the political spotlight. And CNN recently reported that members of the Trump team tried quietly to get a version of the SAFE Banking Act through Congress in December, a positive sign for cannabis industry stakeholders, though the attempt was unsuccessful.

“There are an equal number of key administration officials that are very, very procannabis reform,” Culver said. “And of course, we know that the president has evolved on this issue considerably since he was in office last time around, largely because he’s seen the medical benefit of cannabis with his friends and colleagues on the golf course. And that was a big driver of this.”

The central political hurdle facing the cannabis industry in Washington, D.C., these days is simply competing for attention amid the turmoil over international tariffs, immigration and other top priorities in the Trump administration, Culver said.

“The transition team … they brought out their whiteboard, they put their top 10 priorities together for the first 100 days, and then they made a list of the next 90, and we’re in there,” Culver said. “But again, it’s like, when are they going to get to the second tier of issues that they want to work on? And we’re going to have to be patient. And being patient is especially difficult when you’re facing a very tough business environment.”

Avatar photo

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMichigan's marijuana price collapse slows as sales rebound

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Company