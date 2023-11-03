   

U.S. Senate Approves Medical Marijuana for Military Veterans

John SchroyerNovember 3, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

Tips from the Trenches: Opening a Dispensary – in New York and Beyond

BusinessPrivate

Where Financial Support for Ohio’s Issue 2 Campaign is Coming From

BusinessPrivate

Ohio Legalization No Threat to Michigan Marijuana Sales — For Now

The measure still needs to go through a reconciliation process with the House version before heading to the president's desk.

The U.S. Senate gave an easy thumbs-up this week to a bill that would – among many other things – allow doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs to write recommendations that veterans could use to purchase medical marijuana.

The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilConVA) measure was approved by a vote of 82-15 on Wednesday, Marijuana Moment reported, and a similar bill was approved earlier this year by the U.S. House.

But because the two parallel bills have different provisions, they’ll still have to be reconciled by a conference committee prior to going to President Joe Biden for his signature. The conference committee process has been used in the past to kill similar attempts to liberalize the VA medical process for veterans seeking cannabis.

“Veterans face too many roadblocks in getting the care they need and deserve. That’s why I have consistently led an effort to ensure VA doctors are able to discuss the full range of legal treatment options with their patients,” U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, a prime sponsor of the veterans cannabis bill, told Marijuana Moment. “Outdated laws should never censor veterans’ doctor-patient relationships.”

The approval is the latest victory on cannabis reform, as both Congress and more states continue to incrementally walk back marijuana prohibition.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTips from the Trenches: Opening a Dispensary - in New York and Beyond

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.