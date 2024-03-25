University of Maryland joins lawsuit against Compass Pathways

The University of Maryland Baltimore has joined New York-based Terran Biosciences Inc. and Professor Scott Thompson in their case against psychedelic drug company Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), which alleges the theft of trade secrets.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Terran Biosciences Inc. in August 2022. Thompson, a psychiatry researcher at UMB from 1998 to 2022, joined the litigation in the summer of 2023. Compass filed a motion in June 2023 to dismiss the amended complaint case saying that the university was not part of the litigation. The latest amended complaint was filed on March 20, when UMB joined the case.

The case states that in 2019 Compass Pathfinder Ltd. reached out to researchers at the National Institute of Health in Maryland, and then researchers at UMB, seeking to partner with them to fund research in Maryland relating to psilocybin therapies.

The court filing says that Compass organized several meetings with UMB professors Todd Gould and Thompson. Thompson signed and returned Compass’ purported nondisclosure agreement, and, for the next six months, he shared with Compass trade secrets related to his research (the “Psilocybin Trade Secrets”), reasonably believing that Compass held this information in confidence while the parties explored a further business relationship.

The court document stated:

“In August 2019, however, Compass secretly filed a patent application disclosing UMB’s Psilocybin Trade Secrets and claiming Prof. Thompson’s research as its own. Three months later, Compass walked away from its prospective partners, but the damage it had done was lasting.”

Compass fights back

Compass claimed that the case couldn’t be filed in Maryland and that the company had never set foot in the state. The latest court document also stated that Compass argued that “companies in the preclinical stage of drug development, like Terran, do not deserve the protection of federal trade secret law,” and argument that the plaintiffs say is unsupported by legal authority and flies in the face of the text and purpose of the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act.

The motion also stated that Compass argued that it did not initiate contact with Thompson because “[a] mutual contact at the National Institutes of Health connected Compass not to Professor Thompson, but to Professor Todd Gould. … Then Gould, without direction from Compass, sent an email to Compass recommending that Thompson be included on the introductory call to discuss that research opportunity.”

However, the case says that Compass’s initial contacts were with the National Institutes of Health in Maryland and Gould, like Thompson, was located in Maryland. The filing stated, “Moreover, Compass purposefully pursued numerous communications with Prof. Thompson in Maryland after they were introduced to him.”

Maryland connections

Despite Compass trying to establish a distance between it and the state of Maryland, the lawsuit outlines several instances where Compass is connected to the state. Examples include:

Maryland is home to the Compass Centre of Excellence, which, in Compass’ own words, will work as a research facility and innovation lab. It will generate evidence to shape therapy models in mental health care, train and certify therapists to conduct clinical trials including proof-of-concept studies, and prototype digital solutions to improve patient experience.

Compass has 14 clinical trials registered with the Food and Drug Administration and seven include one or more sites in Maryland.

Patents

Compass has filed at least 34 patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office. The case claims that at least six of Compass’s patents incorporate the Psilocybin Trade Secrets from Thompson.

Compass has also stated that UMB wasn’t planning on commercializing the Psychedelic Trade Secrets. However, the case claims that UMB licensed the Psilocybin Trade Secrets to Terran, and the licensed Psilocybin Trade Secrets are related to a potential treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders.

Terran is using the licensed Psilocybin Trade Secrets in developing such an antidepressant therapy for commercialization.

Ultimately, the parties have asked for Compass’ request to dismiss the case be denied.

1815000-1815807-https-ecf-mdd-uscourts-gov-doc1-093113921758