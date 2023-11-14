   

Unrivaled Brands Sees Revenues Slip As Legal Cases Grow

Debra BorchardtNovember 14, 20233min00

Related Articles

Business

Mississippi Dispensary Owner Sues Over State Ad Restrictions

Business

New York Regulators Reach Settlement ‘In Principle’ over CAURD Lawsuit

BusinessPrivate

Shinnecock Tribe Opens Cannabis Shop on Long Island

In addition to expecting losses to continue, the company is facing several lawsuits in California.

Unrivaled Brands Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) reported that revenue for its third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell slightly to $8.6 million from last year’s $9.7 million for the same time period. It also declined slightly from the second quarter’s revenue of $8.7 million.

Unrivaled reported a net loss of $3.3 million, triple the second quarter’s loss of just $1.1 million but vastly better than last year’s eye-popping loss of $111 million for the third quarter. As of Sept. 30, the company had an accumulated deficit of $444.44 million and is considered a going concern.

By the end of the quarter, Unrivaled had a consolidated cash balance of $2.01 million. Management said in its latest regulatory filing that it expects to experience further net losses in 2023 and the foreseeable future.

“In Q3 2023, we maintained focus on our gross margin, achieving a retail gross margin of 52%. Despite the formidable challenges in the regulated cannabis market, we’ve proven resilient,” CEO Patty Chan said. “We are operating in one of the most cutthroat markets in the United States, competing not just with the legal operators, but also the traditional market.”

New Blum

On Oct. 10, Unrivaled announced its plan to reorganize into Blum Holdings Inc. The reorganization will result in Unrivaled Brands becoming a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Blüm.

It is expected that the directors and executive officers of the company will serve in the same capacities under the new banner.

During the fiscal second quarter of 2023, the company said it received confirmation for the legal dissolution of UMBRLA Inc. As a result, all liabilities and existing obligations of the dissolved entity were extinguished, and the company recognized a gain on disposal of assets of $1.74 million.

Legal Challenges

Unrivaled also listed numerous lawsuits in its filing. The company stands accused of breach of contract by multiple parties. 1149 South LA Street Fashion District LLC and 1135 South LA Street Fashion District LLC look to have won their case against the company, which could cost Unrivaled $500,000.

In addition, Peoples California is suing Unrivaled Brands for $23 million, while Unrivaled said it has set aside $500,000 for a separate employee lawsuit that also claimed breach of contract.

In October 2023, the company said it had received a notice from the city of Santa Ana regarding a business license tax compliance examination of People’s First Choice for the period of Jan. 1, 2018, through May 31, 2021. The examination claims that the city of Santa Ana is owed $860,000 in cannabis business taxes.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJushi Still Awash in Red Ink Despite Trimming Losses

nextSafe Harbor Revenue, Deposits Up as Company Passes $20B Milestone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.