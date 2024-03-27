Urban-gro losses, backlog both increase in 2023

Colorado-based Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) has a growing backlog of construction orders to fulfill – a problem any business should want. But the company hasn’t been able to balance its work load with cost efficiencies, and this week reported a net loss of $18.7 million for 2023, up from its $15.3 million loss in 2022.

At the close of its fourth quarter on Dec. 31, 2023, Urban-Gro reported a client backlog of $110 million, up $26 million from the year prior, which CEO Bradley Nattrass said in a release “bodes well for growth prospects in 2024.”

“Our fourth quarter was adversely impacted by project delays to several projects that pushed into fiscal year 2024,” Nattrass said. “To better align our cost structure with the current environment, we implemented cost reductions of more than $8 million dollars on an annualized basis over the course of the past 12 months.”

Nattrass further said that industry-wide optimism for further growth – such as the possible recreational marijuana legalization in Florida this coming November and the potential for federal rescheduling – are all “catalysts” that he expects to drive demand for Urban-Gro’s services.

Nattrass predicted a “a strong year of organic growth” for Urban-Gro after the “transitional year” of 2023, and cited the company’s forward-looking guidance, which projected an increase in annual revenue from $71.5 million last year to over $84 million in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, revenue for Urban-Gro was $15 million, down from $17.3 million a year prior. The company posted a net loss of $4.7 million for the quarter.

At the end of 2023, Urban-Gro had $64.3 million in total assets, including $1.1 million in cash, against $42.1 million in total current liabilities.