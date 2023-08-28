   

Verano CEO Pens Open Letter to Alabama Governor Over License Reversal

Adam JacksonAugust 28, 20234min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublicSpotlight

Green Market Report Finance Awards: Top Investment Analyst Vahan Ajamian

BusinessPublic

Planet 13 Buys Florida’s VidaCann in $48 Million Deal

BusinessPublic

PA Court Orders Dissolution of Parallel’s Subsidiary Over $5.8M Rent Debt

Verano's Archos criticized regulators' "endless loop of licensing do-overs."

George Archos, CEO of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC: VRNOF), penned a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey expressing the company’s commitment to the state and raising concerns over the recent scrapping of its cannabis business license.

The Chicago-based multistate operator had its hopes up in June when it was awarded a medical cannabis license in Alabama based on its application score. It immediately pledged a $40 million investment into the state. But to the firm’s chagrin, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) later decided to void and redo the licensing process, casting aside the company’s license.

In his Aug. 24 letter, Archos emphasized Alabama’s foresight in crafting a licensing process based on “fair, objective, third-party, and blind scoring metrics” to partner with top-tier operators in the cannabis industry. He notes the system’s design was aimed to exclude political influence.

“Imagine our surprise weeks later when the Commission sought to ‘void’ its June proceedings, deliberate behind closed doors, and change the result by casting aside the objective licensing system Alabama’s elected representatives created,” he wrote.

“By departing from the law, the Commission has found itself in an endless loop of licensing “do-overs.”

The controversy stems from the AMCC’s decision to reassess the licensing following the detection of application irregularities. However, a lawsuit lobbed by Verano on Aug. 21 alleges that the revised scoring actually saw Verano’s score rise, suggesting, that the reevaluation might have been a “Trojan Horse” to dismiss valid licenses and grant them to other companies without legal ground.

In addition, Always Alabama and Hornet Medicinals, two other cannabis firms, initiated their own legal battle against the AMCC. They argue that the commission violated state open records laws by making decisions in executive sessions, thus rendering recent licenses illegal, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

AMCC intends to redo the licensing process again this Thursday, with an aim to counteract the allegations from Always Alabama and Hornet Medicinals. Yet, the entirety of the license process has hit a temporary stop due to a restraining order. A hearing is set for today in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

The backdrop for all this, according to Archos’ letter, is Verano’s track record growing from a single medical cultivation license in 2014 to becoming one of the largest cannabis corporations to date. They claim to have also played a pivotal role in community revitalization in markets they participate in by repurposing abandoned superstores, generating tax revenue, and creating jobs.

“We remain ready, willing, and able to invest at least $40 million in Alabama,” Archos wrote.

VeranoAlabamaLetter

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOngoing New York Injunction Sparks Debate Over Retailers Eligible to Open

nextGMR's First Michigan Summit Is Happening On September 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.