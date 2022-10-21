Verilife Cleared To Sell First Cannabis Home Grow Kits In New York

Verilife, a private Buffalo, New York dispensary owned by PharmaCann, Inc. will become the first location in the state to sell immature plant clones to certified medical cannabis patients and caregivers to grow in their home.

“New York’s certified patients have waited for this opportunity, and we could not be more excited for Verilife to lead New York’s medical cannabis industry into this new era,” said Jeremy Unruh, senior vice president of public and regulatory affairs for Verilife.

Verilife said in a news release that the company had spent months working with the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to provide home grow starter stock. The company added that ability to grow at home will make it more affordable for patients to have access to long-term treatment and relief.

The news comes a month after the New York Cannabis Control Board issued regulations to govern medical cannabis home cultivation allowing registered patients to grow as many as six plants of their own and for caregivers to grow up to 12 plants.

New York’s MMJ program had previously prohibited home cultivation.

New York regulations allow patients 21 years of age or older, with proper designation, to grow up to three mature and three immature cannabis plants at a given time. The state will also allow a designated caregiver for multiple patients to grow up to twice that amount of both immature and mature cannabis plants.

Verilife home cultivation clone strains include Lavender, Pineapple Super Silver Haze and Pink Lemonade. The company said that clones are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Verilife’s Amherst location while supplies last. All sales of medical plant matter are final.

Clones will eventually be available in more locations throughout the state.

“Verilife has been leading the charge in New York since day one,” said Unruh. “We were the first regulated cannabis operator licensed in the Empire State. We were the first to deliver regulated medical cannabis products to homebound medical patients. We were the first to wholesale our products to other medical dispensaries. Our patients know they can count on Verilife for best-in-class, safe and reliable products.”

It is one of the few aspects of the New York cannabis program that seems to be showing signs of progress. The adult-use program remains undefined by any established rules or regulations and the illicit market continues to be become more entrenched every day.