   

Vermont Continues to Deliver Revenue for Slang

Debra BorchardtAugust 24, 20234min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

TGOD Merger Boosts BZAM Q2 Revenues Amid Losses

BusinessPublic

Green Market Report Finance Awards: Top CEO Sundie Seefried

Business

Tropics Emerges as Sole Bidder in Skymint Auction

Colorado sales fell, as the state's overall cannabis market also declined.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) reported revenue for the three months ended June 30 fell to $8.44 million versus last year’s $9.87 million for the same time period.

All figures for the latest financial results are stated in Canadian dollars.

Slang said that the revenue decline was primarily driven by a reduction of $1.63 million in distribution sales and $960,000 in emerging market sales. On a positive note, the drop in sales was partially offset by a $1.05 million increase in the core market sales driven by growth in Vermont. Losses were flat at $3.5 million.

“In Q2 2023, Slang achieved another significant milestone with our strongest adjusted gross margins to date, showcasing our dedication to driving financial results across all areas of the business. We also used the quarter to introduce a compelling range of new high-margin products, which will continue to position us as leaders in a rapidly evolving cannabis market,” CEO John Moynan said.

“Our capacity to reduce operating expenses, streamline our vertically integrated operations, and introduce new higher-margin revenue channels in our Core Markets continues to drive our margin expansion and enhance our bottom-line growth.”

Green Vermont

The tiny state of Vermont led to big gains for Slang. The company reported continued strong growth in the state, with revenue increasing by $1.8 million in the quarter. Slang also said that it increased wholesale sales in Vermont in the quarter by 380% from the first quarter of 2023, showing strong quarter-over-quarter growth momentum.

Slang owns two of Vermont’s five existing medical licenses and one retail license.

“Slang maintained strong sales growth in Vermont, increasing revenue by $1.8 million and $3.87 million, for the respective three-month and six-month periods ending June 30, 2023,” Moyan added.

Colorado Slumps

Slang’s other core market of Colorado did not fare as well as the Green Mountain state. For the three months that ended June 30, Colorado sales declined by 18% year-over-year, while for the six months period ended that date, Colorado sales increased by 1% year-over-year, outperforming the Colorado cannabis market.

The overall Colorado cannabis market decreased by 14% and 12% year-over-year for the three and six months ending June 30, 2023, respectively.

“Despite Colorado’s slower growth, we are still outperforming our competitors in the state, with O.pen maintaining its No. 1 ranking by the BDSA as the top-performing vape cartridge brand in the state throughout Q2,” Moyan said.

“For the first six months of 2023, we increased sales of O.pen cartridges in Colorado by 16% to 415,082 units from the comparable period of 2022 as our portfolio of leading brands has continued to drive solid sales performance.”

Cash Levels

At the end of June, Slang reported a cash balance of $6,092,072, net of restricted cash of $3,977,484, (2022 – $7,848,935, net of restricted cash of $4,070,850) and current liabilities of $6,815,429 (2022 – $9,848,764).

All of the company’s current liabilities are expected to be settled within the next 12 months. The company reported it had received an additional $1.63 million in Employee Retention Tax Credit from the Internal Revenue Service post-quarter-end.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreen Market Report Finance Awards: Top CEO Sundie Seefried

nextTGOD Merger Boosts BZAM Q2 Revenues Amid Losses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.