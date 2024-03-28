   

Virginia governor vetoes bill to stand up recreational marijuana industry

John SchroyerMarch 28, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Willow Bio revenue jumps 43%, targets doubling in 2024

BusinessPrivate

Despite momentum, Cleveland School of Cannabis grapples with funding challenges

BusinessPublic

iAnthus revenue falls in 2023 as company sells assets

The Virginia Legislature approved adult-use legalization in 2021.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin officially killed a bill approved by the state legislature that would have authorized state-regulated adult-use cannabis commerce.

“The proposed legalization of retail marijuana in the Commonwealth endangers Virginians’ health and safety,” Youngkin said in a veto statement.

“States following this path have seen adverse effects on children’s and adolescent’s health and safety, increased gang activity and violent crime, significant deterioration in mental health, decreased road safety, and significant costs associated with retail marijuana that far exceed tax revenue,” the governor asserted. “It also does not eliminate the illegal black-market sale of cannabis, nor guarantee product safety. Addressing the inconsistencies in enforcement and regulation in Virginia’s current laws does not justify expanding access to cannabis, following the failed paths of other states and endangering Virginians’ health and safety.”

The move is expected to allow the state’s already-thriving gray market to continue flourishing.

The Virginia Legislature approved adult-use legalization in 2021, before Youngkin took office and while Democrat Ralph Northam was still in the governor’s mansion. That step fully legalized personal possession, consumption, and limited home cultivation of cannabis. But the legislation also included a reenactment clause that required a separate bill be approved to authorize a new industry, commercial grows and sales, and all the trappings that come with it.

That reenactment portion has essentially been thwarted by Virginia Republicans since Youngkin took office, but Democrats retook both chambers of the legislature in 2023. This year, they approved two identical bills – Senate Bill 448 and House Bill 698 – to stand up a new recreational marijuana industry.

If Youngkin had let either of them become law without his signature, the state would have begun issuing business licenses in September, WVEC reported.

But now it’s back to the drawing board for cannabis business interests in Virginia.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLeafly blames 'continued turbulence' in cannabis for $9.5 million loss in 2023

nextThe Daily Hit: March 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.