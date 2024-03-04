   

Washington lawmakers consider allowing cannabis waste to be used in ‘hempcrete,’ other goods

John SchroyerMarch 4, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

Get paid $70,000 to smoke marijuana as a job

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Atai kicks off DMT Phase 1 study

BusinessPublic

Despite prospect of tax savings, MSOs express mix of hope, skepticism on rescheduling

The measure is intended to divert the waste from landfills.

Washington state lawmakers recently approved a bill to let marijuana companies sell their bio-waste for non-intoxicating commercial purposes,  such as “hempcrete,” a slang term for construction bricks made from cannabis fibers.

The measure, Senate Bill 5376, would allow licensed marijuana growers to sell leftover marijuana plant product with 0.3% THC or less – such as the stalks, stems, and leaves of cannabis plants – to the public, where it could be converted into various commercial uses including hempcrete, clothing, rope, animal bedding, or other textiles, The Spokesman-Review reported. The discarded cannabis waste could also be composted.

The aim is to divert cannabis waste from going into landfills, where it decomposes and produces methane gas, contributing further to climate change, The Spokesman-Review reported.

One advocate of the bill, Heather Trim of Zero Waste Washington, estimated that the roughly 1,000 cannabis growers in the state produce between 500 and 1,000 pounds of cannabis waste each week during the height of cultivation season.

If Gov. Jay Inslee signs the bill into law, growers would still be prohibited from selling any bio-waste that could be contaminated with pesticides or other potentially dangerous chemicals, but would be allowed to sell immense amounts of green waste as long as they register each sale with the state and identify purchasers.

The move could also save cannabis growers significantly on the back end, since many pay waste removal companies hundreds of dollars per pickup to simply get rid of their cannabis bio-waste.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGet paid $70,000 to smoke marijuana as a job

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.