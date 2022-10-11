What We’re Watching

There’s always a lot going on in cannabis, and we don’t always know what the next thing will be. That said, here’s a list of some of the things we’ll be watching this week:

Inflation, taxes, slumping sales – all of these factors contribute to challenging financial conditions for cannabis operators. But some “solutions” create even more problems for the supply chain and the industry at large.

The midterm elections are four weeks away, and a handful of states will be voting on legalization measures.

New York hasn’t provided a timeline for announcing license winners, but we’re keeping an eye out for those announcements – and any additional challenges to the process.

