What We’re Watching

Illinois Women in Cannabis
October 11, 2022

There’s always a lot going on in cannabis, and we don’t always know what the next thing will be. That said, here’s a list of some of the things we’ll be watching this week:

  • Inflation, taxes, slumping sales – all of these factors contribute to challenging financial conditions for cannabis operators. But some “solutions” create even more problems for the supply chain and the industry at large.
  • The midterm elections are four weeks away, and a handful of states will be voting on legalization measures.
  • New York hasn’t provided a timeline for announcing license winners, but we’re keeping an eye out for those announcements – and any additional challenges to the process.

What should we be watching? Have a tip? Email us at newstip@greenmarketreport.com.


