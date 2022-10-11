What We’re Watching

There’s always a lot going on in cannabis, and we don’t always know what the next thing will be. That said, here’s a list of some of the things we’ll be watching this week:
- Inflation, taxes, slumping sales – all of these factors contribute to challenging financial conditions for cannabis operators. But some “solutions” create even more problems for the supply chain and the industry at large.
- The midterm elections are four weeks away, and a handful of states will be voting on legalization measures.
- New York hasn’t provided a timeline for announcing license winners, but we’re keeping an eye out for those announcements – and any additional challenges to the process.
