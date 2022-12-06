   

Agrify

Weedmaps Lays Off 25% of Staff

John SchroyerDecember 6, 20222min850

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelics

Future of Psychedelics Therapy Requires Broader Clinical Trials

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Irwin Naturals Shores up Mental Health Clinics as Revenue Slumps

Business

Doyen Elements Geoff Thompson To Plead Guilty

The company cut 10% of its staff earlier this year.

The parent company of online cannabis marketing giant Weedmaps.com laid off a quarter of its staff, or 175 employees, as part of a cost-savings move, the company reported in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week.

WM Technology (Nasdaq: MAPS) estimated that the layoffs will cost the company about $10.7 million in severance packages and the like for departing staffers, just the latest sign of financial struggles for both Weedmaps and the broader U.S. cannabis industry.

“This decision was based on cost-reduction initiatives intended to reduce operating expenses and sharpen the company’s focus on key growth priorities,” the company stated regarding the layoffs.

The cuts follow the departure of longtime CEO Chris Beals last month, who stepped down from the helm after several months of the company hemorrhaging cash. The company has lost $21.8 million through the end of September 2022, according to WM Technology’s third quarter financial report.

The staff reductions also aren’t the first of the year. In August, WM Technology cut its headcount by 10%, roughly 60 workers, in response to U.S. state market contractions, rising gas prices, and an expected recession.

Post Views: 85

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

FundCanna

previousFuture of Psychedelics Therapy Requires Broader Clinical Trials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 16 mins

Weedmaps Lays Off 25% of Staff

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Future of Psychedelics Therapy Requires Broader Clinical Trials

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

Irwin Naturals Shores up Mental Health Clinics as Revenue Slumps

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.