Weekly Stash: January 27, 2023

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) is finally exiting a trio of legacy western states in search for better profits. The exodus will begin this month with the “proactive closure of the majority of its operations” including its production and cultivation facilities in California, Colorado, and Oregon. The company cited the lack of enforcement over the illicit market and price compression as to why it was tapping out of the west coast. The company is also laying off 10% of its workforce. The company said it expects to save $60 million through the moves.

New York-based Ascend Wellness Holdings (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) announced its expansion into Maryland with its $19 million purchase of Devi Holdings, which runs four operational medical marijuana dispensaries. The move marks the seventh state in which Ascend Wellness has a footprint, according to a press release. The company already has cannabis shops in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, according to its website.

Long-awaited federal guidance on cannabis clinical drug trials for humans has finally arrived. The guidance document from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration follows the 2018 federal farm bill, which removed cannabis with less than 0.3% THC by dry weight from the list of controlled substances. The move could dramatically accelerate the value of the CBD industry, which has been waiting on the guidance, and it could also help the industry back up some of the health claims various companies have made, which got them warning letters from the agency.

In state news…

Mississippi began its medical cannabis sales this week. The state legalized medical marijuana just a year ago.

New York opened its first social equity applicant dispensary and the state approved 30 more retail licenses.

In legal news this week, Nike is suing a Texas cannabis company for using the slogan “Just Hemp it”. A Michigan developer filed a $60 million lawsuit claiming delays led to a loss of funding and tenants for its project and Helping Hands Wellness Center Inc. in Nevada had its licenses suspended after inspectors “discovered Helping Hands’ employees were diverting product to the illicit market.

Next week we expect earnings from High Tide, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and MedMen.