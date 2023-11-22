Willie Nelson, Mike Tyson Step into Michigan Market as Celebrity Brands Bloom

Dulany and her family are no strangers to licensing. The family-owned Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Pizza franchises in 13 states before entering the cannabis market, including a location in Eastwood Towne Center in Lansing. They’ve since sold the restaurants.

Dulany said Aardvark Industries was established in Michigan in 2019 — it previously operated in Oregon before exiting that market for Michigan — and began selling its own weed under a licensing deal with Cheech’s Stash in the fall of last year. The brand is owned by famed Cheech and Chong actor and comedian Cheech Marin.

The brand was an instant success for Aardvark, but immediately limited its ability to diversify.

“Within three months of selling Cheech, we were selling out,” Dulany said. “We were selling all of the product even before our testing came back. It was a problem.”

The company operates a 500-plant grow operation in Dewitt in mid-Michigan. The Cheech brand was accounting for everything the cultivator could produce.

“In our industry, every segment of the vertical can pivot except a single source grow,” Dulany said. “They are like freight liners; they take six months to correct. We needed a solution. Few growers our size have a marketing budget, so we needed something that could market itself and operate on exclusivity.”

So while the company grows 100% of Cheech’s Stash, it turned to other growers to supplement volumes for other brands. Today, Aardvark manages smaller output for Willie’s Reserve, planning to only sell around 70 pounds of product under the brand in November and 100 pounds in December.

Aardvark only grows 25% of Willie’s Reserve.

“We don’t ever want this to be a mainstream brand,” Dulany said. “We want it to be found in a really good retail. We take those relationships seriously. We find a retailer and give them Willie’s exclusively in their region and don’t sell to other retailers around them.”

Green Stem sells many celebrity-branded cannabis options, including Blues Brothers from Belushi Farms and Garcia Hand Picked, the brand owned by the family of late Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia.

“We sell quite a few celebrity brands because they play well in our area,” Lindgren said. “Mostly because of the over-the-border clientele.”

Lindgren said many of Green Stem’s customers hail from Indiana, where marijuana remains illegal, and Illinois, which is hamstrung by high taxes and limited availability. Those consumers may not be immediately familiar with Michigan’s marijuana brands, but instantly recognize celebrity names.

The retailer sells 75 pounds to 125 pounds of marijuana products to an average of 4,800 people a week.

“We are able to communicate very well with our clientele about what brands are coming out and what celebrity brands are worth buying,” Lindgren said. “We are owners who consume. We pride ourselves on being standup drug dealers.”

Punch up, punch out