Win a year’s supply of cannabis for $4.20

Debra BorchardtMarch 29, 20244min00

It's the cannabis industry version of the Willie Wonka contest.

It was bound to happen. A weed version of the famous Willie Wonka contest, where winners who received a golden ticket won a year’s supply of chocolate. West Coast Cure (WCC) said up to five lucky participants can win weed for an entire year for just $4.20, making this contest an unbeatable opportunity for cannabis enthusiasts.

“At West Coast Cure, we’re thrilled to connect with California’s weed community through these unique contests,” said Jonathan Jones, WCC’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s more than a competition; it’s a tribute to the creativity and passion that define our community. We’re excited to see participants’ innovative expressions of their passion for the plant, celebrating everyone from connoisseurs to casual enthusiasts and reinforcing our commitment to the culture.”

West Coast Cure (WCC) is rolling out two exclusive contests tailored for the state of California. The contests run from March 29 through April 20, 2024 (for the UGC campaign) and June 1, 2024 (for the Diamond Tickets campaign), blending creativity and skill to celebrate California’s cannabis culture.

The contests are to promote the Jefferey Minis, which are infused joints, with premium flower, THCa diamonds, and top-shelf kief. Participants can enter to be eligible to win in one of two ways: find one of the four Diamond Tickets secreted within 4 Jefferey 5-pack minis across participating retailers who carry the Jefferey 5-pack minis or unleash their creativity in the #WCCDIAMONDS UGC contest.

Those lucky enough to discover a Diamond Ticket will be eligible to engage in a skills-based trivia contest to validate their win. Meanwhile, UGC participants are invited to craft the most creative photo or video featuring a gutted Jefferey, with the winner chosen by WCC co-founder JCURES based on their originality.

For full contest rules, visit 420.wcc.com/diamond-tickets/rules/2024 and 420.wcc.com/diamond-tickets/rules/ugc.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

