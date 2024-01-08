Would-be Social Equity Entrepreneur Shot Down by Washington Court

A litigious Michigan cannabis entrepreneur suffered a setback in at least one of multiple lawsuits filed over the past year and a half in three different states in a wide-ranging attempt to either join or overturn social equity programs there.

Last week, a federal court in Washington state rejected a request for a preliminary injunction filed by Kenneth Gay and one of his companies, Peridot Tree WA Inc., after Gay asked that the court halt the issuance of social equity business licenses because he had not been granted one.

“While recognizing that courts around the country have split on the question, this Court concludes that Peridot is unlikely to succeed on the merits because the Dormant Commerce Clause does not protect a right to participate in an interstate market that Congress has declared illegal,” Judge Tiffany Cartwright wrote in her ruling, which shut down the possibility of an injunction but left the case technically alive.

Peridot WA ruling



Cartwright’s mention of courts splitting on the question was a nod to the First Circuit Court in Maine’s ruling in 2022 that found a similar program with a similar residency requirement was unconstitutional for the reasons Gay cited.

Gay tried to argue that the six-month Washington residency requirement for the state’s cannabis social equity program ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s dormant commerce clause, and that his cannabis conviction in Michigan should make him eligible in Washington, despite the fact he’s never lived there.

Gay’s request was similar to a court order that he won in New York in late 2022, which held up licensing in several New York regions for months. Gay asked that the federal court issue an injunction stopping Washington regulators from awarding any business permits.

Although the New York legal battle led to a settlement last year that granted Gay a retail permit, he had no such luck in Washington.

“Peridot’s arguments all rest on the assumption that the traditional Dormant Commerce Clause analysis applies to the cannabis market despite that market remaining illegal under federal law,” Cartwright wrote.

“It makes little sense why the Dormant Commerce Clause would protect an interstate market that Congress affirmatively prohibited, given that protecting this market would facilitate illegal interstate activity,” Cartwright wrote. “Peridot cannot use the Dormant Commerce Clause to demand a constitutional right to participate in an illegal interstate market.”

The Washington case is perhaps the first time that Gay and his allies hit a wall with at least five lawsuits filed. Gay is also connected to companies that have filed two similar lawsuits against the cities of Los Angeles – by Variscite Inc. – and Sacramento – by Peridot Tree Inc. – along with two against the state of New York.

All the suits rely on the same basic arguments, that social equity programs with residency requirements are unconstitutional.

The L.A. and Sacramento cases have both been stayed pending a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which took oral arguments in the Sacramento case in November, according to court records. It’s not clear when that court may issue a ruling.

The first New York lawsuit by Gay and his company Variscite NY One was settled out of court in May last year, while a new lawsuit filed by different entities, Variscite Four and Variscite Five, is ongoing. It’s unclear if Gay is also part of the latest New York case, which makes reference to the company owner who supposedly qualifies for social equity being a resident of L.A. County instead of Michigan.