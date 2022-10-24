   

Arcview

Yale University To Study DMT For Depression

Adam JacksonOctober 24, 20224min2620

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelics

Doctors Look to Psychedelics to Address Concussion Crisis

BusinessPsychedelics

Empyrean Neuroscience Raises $22 Million Series A

BusinessPrivatePsychedelics

Beckley Psytech Is Buying Eleusis In All Stock Deal

Canadian clinical stage drug development company, Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (OTCQB: AGNPF), has entered an investigator-initiated clinical trial agreement with Yale University for the investigation of multiple intravenous doses of DMT for the treatment of depression.

Algernon will provide DMT for the study in return for intellectual property rights with Yale around the clinical use of the drug. The company will also have the option to negotiate licenses to both IP developed jointly and IP developed solely by Yale — subject to rights reserved by the US government in conjunction with publicly funded research.

“The study may enhance our current understanding of the dosing regimen in the subjective effects induced by DMT,” said Deepak D’souza, the trial’s principal investigator and professor of psychiatry and director of Schizophrenia Neuropharmacology Research Group at the Yale University School of Medicine.

D’Souza is an experienced researcher with DMT and other controlled substances.

In addition, the company will receive data from the study, which may assist in its DMT stroke research program.

“After careful consideration, we chose to support Dr. D’Souza’s clinical DMT study and work with Yale University,” said Christopher Moreau, CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. “Although the treatment of psychiatric disorders with DMT is not the company’s current focus, we have patents pending on novel forms of DMT which could potentially be used across a broad range of diseases. In addition, we believe the data generated from this study may help inform Algernon’s stroke research program.”

“A rising tide lifts all boats, and we feel a corporate responsibility as well to improve global awareness and support psychedelic medicine research when possible. It is in that spirit that we also chose to become the lead sponsor of Wonderland, the world’s largest conference on psychedelic medicine to be held November 3-5 in Miami.”

N, N-Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, is a hallucinogenic tryptamine drug producing effects similar to those of other psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin. DMT occurs naturally in many plant species and animals including humans and has been used in religious ceremonies as traditional spiritual medicine by indigenous people in the Amazon. DMT can also be synthesized in a laboratory.

The proposed double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover-controlled study will compare different bolus and constant infusion dosing regimens of DMT in healthy control participants and individuals with depression.

Algernon has active research programs for IPF with chronic cough, chronic kidney disease, and a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of DMT for stroke.


Post Views:
262

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and freelanced for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Bureau

previousEmpyrean Neuroscience Raises $22 Million Series A

nextDoctors Look to Psychedelics to Address Concussion Crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 39 mins

Doctors Look to Psychedelics to Address Concussion Crisis

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Yale University To Study DMT For Depression

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Empyrean Neuroscience Raises $22 Million Series A

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.