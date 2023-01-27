   

Your Take: Confusion and Frustration Surrounding New York’s Retail Rollout will be Short-Lived

StaffJanuary 27, 20234min1020

Related Articles

BusinessCrain's New York Forum

The Road to New York’s Potentially Massive Cannabis Market

BusinessCrain's New York Forum

Potency Tax Could be a Major Buzzkill for Sanctioned Cannabis Retailers

BusinessCrain's New York Forum

As Rec Sales Start, Medical Marijuana Firms Left Warming the Bench

Those leading the CCB and the Office of Cannabis Management are capable, determined, and well-intentioned.

This story was written in partnership with Crain’s New York, the trusted voice of the New York business community. 

by David N. Feldman, Skip Intro Advisors

David N. Feldman, Skip Intro Advisors

The main thrust of New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, or MRTA, is to promote social equity in the rollout of legal weed in New York. Women, minorities, disadvantaged farmers, disabled veterans and “justice-involved individuals” (those with prior low-level cannabis convictions) were to be favored. Big cannabis and big business—which included the 10 medical marijuana providers already established in the state—were mostly deprioritized.

The new Cannabis Control Board started off with a bold and innovative program to provide a jump-start on adult-use production by allowing existing licensed hemp growers and processors to receive temporary limited licenses to produce recreational product in advance of permanent licensing. Although some of the regulations were confusing, the program generally was applauded.

There also seems to be broad agreement among those in the industry about the importance of promoting and supporting social equity players. But there’s a line being drawn at whether to do so at all costs. Many, for example, saw the CCB’s decision to issue the first 150 or so dispensary licenses to not-for-profits with a social equity mission or individuals with prior New York marijuana convictions as a positive. Some wondered why other social equity players, such as disabled veterans, are somehow less deserving of this priority.

The CCB also planned to provide real estate (through the state Dormitory Authority of the State of New York) and funding (through the new $200 million so-called Webber-Willis Fund) to these players. The locations, however, apparently have not yet been acquired by the state. The fund, so far, does not seem to be operating or fundraising, and its principals have been accused by media outlets of conflicts of interest.

The state also is fighting a lawsuit from an individual whose conviction was in Michigan, claiming it is unconstitutional for New York to exclude those with convictions from other states.

And those aren’t the only complaints. Some have expressed frustration about delays, pointing out that it took almost two years to open the first dispensary in Manhattan, and delivery services have yet to be commenced. Some have complained about high prices in the first store, run by Housing Works, which must compete with the so-called “legacy” or illicit market—players New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently began cracking down on.

All that said, the individuals leading CCB and the Office of Cannabis Management it oversees are capable, determined and well-intentioned. Most stakeholders believe that real estate, funding and confusing regulations will be sorted out in the months ahead. The balance between promoting social equity and assuring an industry run by smart and hard-working operators is expected to be found.

In a few years, the sausage indeed will be made, and what likely will be the largest cannabis retail market of any U.S. state will emerge and thrive.

The bigger question for another day: What happens when federal legalization eliminates interstate barriers?

David N. Feldman is the co-founder, president and CEO of Skip Intro Advisors.

Post Views: 102

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousYour Take: State Faces Daunting Task of Addressing Needs, Defining Success in the Legal Cannabis Market

nextOpinión: La industria legal del cannabis en Nueva York debe ser accesible para la comunidad latina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 14 mins

New York’s Cannabis Market Faces Uphill Climb as Adult-Use Sales Begin

@GreenMarketRpt – 14 mins

Your Take: NY’s Cannabis Market Isn’t Moving Too Slowly — It’s on a Mission

@GreenMarketRpt – 18 mins

Opinión: La industria legal del cannabis en Nueva York debe ser accesible para la comunidad latina

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.