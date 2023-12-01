   

YourWay Agrees to Sell Labtronix Amid Kickback Lawsuit with Trulieve

Adam JacksonDecember 1, 20232min00

Related Articles

Business

Alabama Officials Make Third Licensing Attempt Following Litigation

BusinessLegalPrivate

Florida Judge Rules in Favor of $1.3M License Fee Hike

Business

Analysis: Ohio Cannabis Taxes in Line with Other Adult-Use Markets

The sale is part of the company's restructuring efforts.

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) agreed to sell its subsidiary, Labtronix Inc., for $3 million, in order to streamline operations and focus on its core cannabis business.

The sale of Labtronix is intended to relieve YourWay of various liabilities associated with the subsidiary. These include current and potential lawsuits, debts, and tax liabilities, which are primarily linked to Labtronix’s operations.

One such lawsuit involves Trulieve Arizona, who happens to be one of three plaintiffs suing YourWay and Labtronix over kickback schemes in the state, a more common occurrence these days.

The company, which operates out of Phoenix, Arizona, and Vancouver, British Columbia, announced the plan to divest Labtronix on Nov. 15.

“YourWay and Labtronix have been named in a lawsuit by Trulieve Cannabis Corp., the defense of which is consuming significant company resources,” it wrote in the announcement, adding “Labtronix has experienced a notable decline in sales over the past few months, aligning with the initiation of the aforementioned lawsuit.”

Under the terms of the agreement, YourWay will receive $3 million for the sale of Labtronix. The payment structure involves an initial $300,000 payment at the time of closing and the remaining amount to be paid over 60 months as a 5% secured note.

The sale is part of the company’s broader restructuring efforts and is pending shareholder approval at a Dec. 28 scheduled meeting. The arrangement is expected to provide a steady cash flow for YourWay as it continues the process.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreen Wednesday Returns Another Trove of Sales in 2023

nextFour Cannabis Companies Sue Detroit Over License Revocations, Zoning Dispute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.