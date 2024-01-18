   

ZApres Cannabis Ski Event Kicks Off In Michigan

ZAprès Events is combining two of our favorite things: skiing and cannabis. ZAprès Events, founded by long-time cannabis industry insider Jamie Cooper, is kicking off the series of four events in Michigan and then heading out west to Colorado.

“With ZAprès Events, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind experience that combines the joy of snow sports with the emerging cannabis culture,” said Jamie Cooper, Founder and Owner at
ZAprès Events. “Our goal is to bring the cannabis industry and community together, and to foster connections and friendships in an enjoyable and relaxed environment.”

On February 5th, ZAprès Events will kick off the festivities at Highlands at Harbor Springs in Michigan, followed by a second event on February 8th at Mount Bohemia. The Colorado events will take place on April 3rd at Keystone Ski Resort and April 4th at Cooper Mountain Ski Resort. Attendees need to be 21 and older. They can expect an immersive experience that combines the best of skiing, snowboarding, and the camaraderie of fellow cannabis enthusiasts.

Cooper said that ZAprès Events will be hosted separately from the ski areas, ensuring a relaxed and welcoming environment for participants. From 5 – 8 pm each day, attendees will have the opportunity to gather and connect with other cannabis brands and consumers. This unique social community experience will go beyond simply being an event and will transform into a memorable shared adventure.

To attend ZAprès Events, participants will be required to purchase their lift ticket for the relevant ski resort. However, once the skiing and riding day is over, attendees can join ZAprès
Events festivities are conveniently located nearby. Tickets to the ZAprès Parties are $50 and include food, beverages, and a goodie bag with a commemorative item and promotional items from sponsors. The events will provide an excellent platform for industry professionals, cannabis enthusiasts, and newcomers to the cannabis scene to network, learn, and share their experiences. For more information email info@zapresevents.com.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

